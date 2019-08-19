Deputies: Drunk woman arrested at back to school event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner woman is accused of being drunk at a back to school night event at a Berkeley County Elementary School.
Michelle Dangerfield was arrested Thursday night at Cane Bay Elementary School.
According to an incident report, deputies say Dangerfield was "observed grossly intoxicated" in the company of the school's principal.
The principal told deputies that the woman was wandering the hallways, calling out a child's name.
He said Dangerfield was "noticeably intoxicated" and causing alarm to other students and parents who were at the school for "Back to School Night."
The principal said Dangerfield admitted to drinking beer and was making unintelligible responses to deputies' questions.
Dangerfield was placed under arrest and placed in the back of a deputy's patrol car.
That's where they say she became erratic, spitting and screaming on her way to jail.
" You b---h!...They’re bad!” Dangerfield is heard saying on the dash camera video.
Dangerfield was charged with disorderly conduct.
Dangerfield was freed Thursday night on a PR bond, which means she didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail.
