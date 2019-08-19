Dogs found starving, dehydrated at Louisville home; woman charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman faces animal cruelty charges after police said two dogs were left abandoned.
When William Williams moved out of his home, he left behind two dogs, a six-year-old female Maltese named Fancy and a four-year-old male Parson-Russell Terrier named Brownie without food or water, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).
Jolene Wiggers visited the house after Williams left, let the dogs out but did not care for them or report to Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) that the dogs had been abandoned, LMPD said. After someone reported the dogs to LMAS, Fancy was found severely matted and lying flat in the yard. Later that day Brownie was found.
LMAS treated both dogs for starvation, dehydration, and hair loss, according to LMPD.
Wiggers has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.
