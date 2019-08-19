Goose Creek Police hit near apartment complex overnight

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek Police officer was hit near an apartment complex early on Sunday morning.
According to Goose Creek police captain, an officer was hit near the Hallmark at Timberlake Apartments off of Red Bank Road after 1:30 A.M on Sunday morning.
Both the officer and the suspect in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital.
Goose Creek police captain says the officer received minor injuries as a result of the collision.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.
