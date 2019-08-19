Hit or miss storms to kick off the new school year!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re making a return to more typical summertime weather across the Lowcountry as we wrap up the Summer break and send the kids back to school. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to a few showers and storms today. The best rain chance will be this afternoon and early evening. There is a chance of rain returning overnight and early tomorrow morning. This could impact your morning drive/trip to the bus stop with the kids. Another round of a few afternoon storms are likely tomorrow too. Highs will be near 90 degrees.