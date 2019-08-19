Live 5 staffers share school photos

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of back to school week, Live 5 anchors and reporters are sharing their own school photos.
Here’s a look at what they looked like when they were in school:
Berkeley, Dorchester Districts 2 and 4, Colleton and Williamsburg County schools begin on Monday. Students in Charleston and Georgetown County schools report to class two days later on Wednesday.
Click here to send us your child’s back to school pictures for the 2019-2020 school year.
We may show them on the air!
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.