Police investigating report of shots fired in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired at a home where a group of teens were attending a party.
Neighbors called 911 to report shots being fired at a home in the 300 block of Amberjack Way in Marlin Estates at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.
A witness reported seeing multiple vehicles leaving the area along with a large group of teenagers. The witness provided police with a shell casing he said he found on the street after the incident.
Police say a 16-year-old near the home where the shots were fired acknowledged having a party and said three or four shots were fired at the home. The teen initially told police he did not know of a reason that anyone would fire shots at the home. But police say he later changed his story, saying unknown males tried to steal a video game console from the home and he asked them to leave. He said he believed those males may have been the ones who fired the shots, an incident report states.
Police found five shell casings in the roadway in addition to one provided by a witness.
Police confirmed with area hospitals no gunshot victims had been admitted.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.