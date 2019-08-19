Police investigating report of shots fired in Summerville neighborhood

Police say a 16-year-old near the home where the shots were fired acknowledged having a party and said three or four shots were fired at the home. The teen initially told police he did not know of a reason that anyone would fire shots at the home. But police say he later changed his story, saying unknown males tried to steal a video game console from the home and he asked them to leave. He said he believed those males may have been the ones who fired the shots, an incident report states.