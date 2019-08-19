Police searching for car involved in N. Charleston hit-and-run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run.
According to department spokeswoman Karley Ash, the car pictured was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Aug. 5 at approximately 4:21 p.m. in the 8100 block of Greenridge Road.
It should have minor damage to the passenger side mirror, Ash said.
Anyone with information about this incident or this vehicle pictured please contact North Charleston traffic division at 843-745-1077.
