Police trying to identify two people in swindling incident

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department asked for the public’s help to identify two men recorded on surveillance cameras in connection with a swindling case.
The incident happened at a Walterboro gas station, but a post on the agency’s Facebook page does not identify the location.
The post also does not identify whether the men are suspects in the swindling incident or are being sought because investigators believe they may have information about what happened.
Anyone with information on the identity of the men is asked to contact Walterboro Police Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.