Sheriff’s office: Drunk driver crashes into Berkeley Co. deputy’s vehicle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries after a drunk driver crashed into his vehicle this past weekend.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say it happened on Saturday just before 8 p.m. when the deputy was on patrol in the Pineville area.
According to a report, the deputy was traveling northbound on Edgewater Road in his department issued vehicle, while the driver of a 2017 Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on Mac’s Landing Road.
“The driver of the Toyota disregarded a stop sign at the intersection - and collided with our deputy’s vehicle,” BCSO officials.
Investigators say the suspect’s blood alcohol content was measured at .14, and the legal limit is .08.
The driver is currently facing DUI charges by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
“We are thankful that our deputy is recovering well and only suffered non-life threatening injuries,” BCSO officials said."Let this be a reminder: If you are drinking, you are NOT driving. Please, call a ride."
