Telethon Monday to raise money for Homeless to Hope program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An all-day telethon Monday is raising money for a group that provides emergency funding to help the homeless find permanent housing.
Live 5 News is hosting a Homeless to Hope Fund Telethon between noon to 8 p.m. Monday.
A benefit concert is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at The Gaillard Center.
Entertainment line-up includes iconic Charleston musicians, including the recent Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame inductees Blue Dogs, soulful vocalist Zandrina Dunning and BlackNoyze Band, percussive Americana Rock band Rene Russell and the Bottom End and singers from the College of Charleston Choir, Charleston Symphony Chorus and Taylor Festival Choir under the direction of Dr. Rob Taylor.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will also appear.
All proceeds support the Homeless to Hope Fund created by Palmetto Project and the Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing to provide financial support for rent security deposits and utility deposits or other barriers to help people to obtain housing through a network of service providers.
There are four ways to donate:
- Via Credit Card: Call in and volunteers will fill out a pledge form with your credit card payment information
- Via Text Message: Text H2Hope to 44-321 and follow the instructions.
- Via Online: Donate at the website: www.homelesstohopefund.org/donate/
- Via Check: Call in and let volunteers know the amount. Mail check to: Homeless to Hope Fund, c/o Palmetto Project, 6296 Rivers Ave., Suite 100, North Charleston SC 29406
For every $25 donated, donors will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win either VIP tickets for two to the Hootie & the Blowfish Group Therapy Tour with backstage passes or a guitar signed by Edwin McCain, Darius Rucker and the Blowfish and others. The raffle drawing will be held Sunday and you do not have to be present to win.
Tecklenburg founded the fund in February 2016. The fund helps the homeless in their move to permanent housing through service providers in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and North Charleston for certain financial expenses. Examples of allowable expenses include emergency housing while permanent housing is secured, utility deposits, security deposits, first month’s rent, and assistance in obtaining identification necessary to securing a lease.
The Fund does not provide support in cases where there are other available public or private funds.
Homeless to Hope Fund is overseen and managed by the Palmetto Project, a statewide nonprofit organization headquartered in Charleston that seeks to identify innovative strategies to address the social and economic challenges facing our state, and put them into action, according to its website.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.