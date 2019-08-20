Another lawsuit filed against church in N. Charleston, former volunteer accused of molesting children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another lawsuit was filed on Monday against the NewSpring church location in North Charleston and former volunteer Jacop Hazlett in connection with the allegations that he molested several young boys inside a church daycare bathroom.
The new lawsuit involves the parents of a 4-year-old boy who claim the child was one of Hazlett’s victims. Security camera footage from inside the church shows Hazlett sexually abusing the boy, according to the lawsuit.
Hazlett was just indicted earlier in early August when five new alleged victims came forward, bringing the total number to 15. Given the anonymity of the plaintiffs and victims involved, it’s unclear whether the new lawsuit involves a case in which Hazlett has already been charged.
He was initially charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in November 2018. Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree were filed in December, along with eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
All of the charges are based on crimes he is accused of committing while he was a volunteer at the Ashley Phosphate Road church.
A lawsuit filed in November by the parents of a boy they say was abused by Hazlett when the child was 3 years old claimed an investigation uncovered 14 separate incidents of sexual abuse involving Hazlett.
Then in February, seven families filed a suit against the church and Hazlett alleging their children were victims. That suit alleges NewSpring Church did not contact the two previous churches Hazlett worked with in North Carolina. If they had done so, the families said, they would have learned that Hazlett was let go “due to red-flags regarding Hazlett’s behavior with kids.”
Hazlett had been prosecuted when he was 17 in 2007 in Columbiana County, Ohio, on a charge of gross sexual imposition. Court documents stated he was accused of having sexual conduct with a child. Hazlett eventually agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of attempted felony assault, which would have been a third-degree felony if had been committed by an adult.
NewSpring Church spokesperson Suzanne Swift said in December the church performed a background check that included verification of Hazlett’s Social Security number, address history, National Criminal Database Search, National Sex Offender Search and re-verification of no records of criminal convictions or use of aliases.
It is not clear why Hazlett’s conviction in Ohio did not show up in the background check NewSpring performed before allowing him to volunteer.
NewSpring Church is based in Anderson and operates 14 church campuses throughout South Carolina. The suit states the church, which the South Carolina Secretary of State describes as a nonprofit organization, collected more than $40 million in tithes in 2017 and owns significant property throughout the state.
