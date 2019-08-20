Army Corps awards $124M contract for Charleston Harbor deepening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a new $124 million dredging contract for the Charleston Harbor deepening project.
It’s the third such dredging contract involved with project and was awarded to the Norfolk Dredging Company.
The contract covers the lower harbor dredging to the Wando Welch Terminal and involves removing more than 11 million cubic yards of material.
“We’re very excited to issue the third contract for the Charleston Harbor deepening project,” said Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd, Charleston District commander. “The Charleston District team has been working diligently with the South Carolina Ports Authority on this project for the last 10 years and we’re proud to see the construction progressing.”
The deepening project officially began in February 2018 and is on track to be completed on the projected timeline of 40-76 months.
The portion involved in the contract work will be deepened to 52 feet. The entrance channel is being deepened to 54 feet.
