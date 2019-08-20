Berkeley County announces new chief of emergency medical services

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkley County has found their new chief of emergency medical services.
Wendy Lee will now oversee operations in Berkeley County.
She currently serves as the deputy director of EMS in Dorchester County. Her first day is Sept. 9.
“I’m excited to work alongside my new team members at Berkeley County EMS, as well as all other first responders," Lee said."We will continue to provide a high level of pre-hospital medical care and continue to meet the needs of an ever-growing community.”
Her appointment comes after previous chief Dan Barb was fired.
Berkeley County hasn’t given a reason as to why Barb was fired, citing it was a personnel matter.
