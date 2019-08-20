Charleston County settles federal sexual harassment complaint

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Charleston County employee was recently paid a settlement after filing a federal sexual harassment complaint.
More than a year ago, Pamela Mecke filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint in U.S. District Court saying the Charleston County’s Building Inspections Director Carl Simmons made repeated unwelcome sexual comments and touches toward her on multiple occasions.
In her complaint, Mecke said she reported these problems six times to her direct supervisor and complained to the county’s Human Resources department.
She said she was moved to a different, louder, shared workspace while Human Resources investigated and was later told her claims were not substantiated by enough evidence.
Mecke said she ended up resigning from her job rather than being moved back to keep working under Mr. Simmons.
She filed the federal complaint in January 2018.
Everyone involved ended up reaching a settlement which was recently paid out by the state insurance fund for $63,750 to the alleged victim and another $43,002 to her attorney.
The case has now been dismissed in light of that settlement.
In its initial legal response, the county denied the allegations and did not admit any wrongdoing.
A county spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Simmons is the current Director of Building Inspections.
We sent the county a list of additional questions on Tuesday, and they are working on getting us a response.
