Charleston County testing new 9-1-1 dispatch system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Charleston County could soon have more tools when dispatching, and responding to, emergency calls. The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch has been pilot testing a new dispatch system for the past 18 months.
Right now, dispatch in Charleston County uses Tri-Tech CAD but they’ve been testing a system called RapidDeploy.
“The current system is very good and very reliable,” said director of the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Jim Lake. “But it’s a premise-based platform. And that premise-based platform limits our abilities.”
The new system, is cloud-based and allows for the addition of new tools and features. It is able to connect with Google and Waze to give first responders real-time traffic information when they are responding to calls. It can also let them know when a railroad crossing is closing so they can go around that as well.
Another feature would allow dispatchers to connect to first responders’ cell phone cameras so they can see the scene.
Lake said RapidDeploy is more expensive than the current system, but believes some of the costs to be offset by downsizing servers. The College of Charleston and Joint Base Charleston would also pay the county to use the system.
The testing for this new system is still very preliminary, but the county finance committee is expected to hear about it at a meeting in early September. If the county council approves it, the new system could go live in February 2021.
