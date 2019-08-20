Deputies: Man charged in fatal shooting during home invasion

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a man during a home invasion earlier in August, according to Williamsburg County deputies.
According to the affidavit, Eric McCrea entered a house in the 2500 block of White Oak Road on Aug. 12 with two other men armed with guns and killed a 48-year-old man.
The man was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, but later succumbed to his injuries.
Three men including McCrea entered the house yelling “Police! Police!" demanded money and drugs, shot the man, then left the scene, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Daryel Moyd.
McCrea was then arrested last Friday, four days after the shooting.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381. The caller can remain anonymous.
