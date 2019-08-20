Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/19)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .254 with 17 HR’s and 50 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .212 with 19 HR’s and 52 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 5-4 loss to Kansas City. The Beaufort alum is 2-6 with a 4.78 ERA and 56 K’s in 48 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 3-0 win over Milwaukee. The Stratford alum is batting .228 with 10 HR’s and 23 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 2 K’s in a 1-0 loss to New Hampshire. The Ashley Ridge alum is 7-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 K’s in 48.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game. The Hanahan alum is hitting .230 with 3 HR’s and 13 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 3.65 ERA with 29 K’s in 24.2 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 0-5 with 2 K’s in a 4-2 win over Idaho Falls. The Summerville alum is batting .284 with 4 HR’s and 23 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in an 8-1 win over Greenville. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 47 K’s in 33.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 6-5 win over Bluefield. The Woodland alum is 1-2 with 2 saves, a 5.21 ERA and 17 K’s in 22 innings of work.
Rookie League
Arizona League
Nick Ciuffo, C, AZL Reds (Cincinnati Reds) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .500 in the Arizona League. He’s hitting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
