New traffic signal may be coming to Clements Ferry Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More relief may soon be on the way for drivers who use Clements Ferry Road.
A new traffic signal may be coming where Clements Ferry meets Beresford Run.
Officials with the City of Charleston say people who live near the intersection asked for the traffic light.
Charleston City Council was scheduled to vote Tuesday night on what is called a memorandum of understanding to get the ball rolling.
The city and Berkeley County are partnering with the State Department of Transportation to get the traffic signal installed.
According to the memorandum, traffic patterns, proposed development and other safety considerations were taken into account to put a traffic light at the intersection.
Officials say first a study will be done to measure the volume of traffic here.
If DOT agrees the signal is justified then the green light will be given for the traffic signal.
There’s no set timetable for the installation of the traffic signal.
