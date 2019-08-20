North Charleston police to hold press conference on fatal shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff | August 20, 2019 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 5:06 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department will be holding a press conference on a fatal shooting that happened earlier this year.

The press conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The investigation began on April 25 at 8:33 p.m. when police officers responded to a man who was shot in the area of Rivers Avenue and Verde Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim was identified as 44-year-old Vernon A. Young, from Charleston,” NCPD officials said."Surveillance video collected by authorities from the area show an unknown male walking in the area during the incident and is considered a person of interest."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCPD tip line at (843) 607-2076 or Crime Stoppers (843)554-1111.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

