Police looking for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards at Goose Creek Walmart

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek police investigators want the public’s help in identifying two men accused of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart in Goose Creek.
Police say that on Aug. 1 around 2:35 a.m., the men pictured entered the Walmart in the 600 block of St. James Avenue and were caught on camera using stolen credit cards.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the identity of the men to call Investigator Lawson with the Goose Creek police department at 843-863-5200 x2337 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
