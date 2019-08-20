Random search team set for school year in Charleston County

“We absolutely want students to feel comfortable and know that this is not intended to target anyone,” Michael Reidenbach, CCSD’s Director of Security and Emergency Management, said. “It's not meant to catch anybody doing something wrong. The ultimate goal of the program is deterrence. We want people to know that bringing a weapon, or bringing other contraband onto school property is not tolerated and if you do, the chances are now increased that we are going to find it."