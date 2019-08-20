Random search team set for school year in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston County students head back to school on Wednesday, the school district is continuing a program to ensure students are as safe as possible. The random search program, is going into its first full year of implementation for the 2019-2020 school year.
The searches involve a student and their personal things selected based on a random pre-determined, systematic pattern or guideline.
“We absolutely want students to feel comfortable and know that this is not intended to target anyone,” Michael Reidenbach, CCSD’s Director of Security and Emergency Management, said. “It's not meant to catch anybody doing something wrong. The ultimate goal of the program is deterrence. We want people to know that bringing a weapon, or bringing other contraband onto school property is not tolerated and if you do, the chances are now increased that we are going to find it."
There are different variations of the random searching. For example, students in a randomly selected classroom, riding on a randomly selected bus, or entering the school through a randomly selected door may be searched.
“Schools have a responsibility to ensure that its students are safe,” Reidenbach said. “The random search program is just one component in our campus safety plan that is intended to help us fulfill that responsibility.”
The search team, is comprised of six individuals with law enforcement, security, and/or military experience.
Charleston school officials say this team is going to mainly be focused on high schools but, at some point down the road, middle schools could start getting randomly searched as well.
