Rays Acquire Rights To KC Forward Mark Cooper

Cooper, 27, a native of Toronto, Ontario split his 2018-19 season between the Mavericks and the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage. He saw 25 games of action while on loan with the Rampage and posted seven points on two goals and five assists. In 30 regular season contests with Kansas City, Cooper notched 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) and added eight points on four goals and four assists in seven postseason appearances.