Rep. Joe Cunningham names campaign manager for 2020 re-election bid

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Joe Cunningham is already gearing up for his re-election campaign in 2020.
On Tuesday, he named 26-year-old Allie Waters to the position of campaign manager as he seeks his second term in office.
“Anyone who knows Allie Watters knows she is one of the smartest, most talented people in our state,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Allie played a critical role in our upset victory in 2018 and I could think of no one better to help lead the re-election campaign. She knows the district, the people, the issues and most importantly she has a true love for the Lowcountry which will make her a fantastic campaign manager.”
Watters graduated from the College of Charleston and has served as Cunningham’s finance director since August of 2017. During the current fundraising cycle, she has helped raise more than $1.3 million for his re-election campaign.
“Helping elect Joe Cunningham to Congress was the most exciting and fulfilling experience of my life,” Watters said. “But now the focus is on getting him re-elected so he can continue to fight for Lowcountry families, veterans and our coastline. It’s a great honor to be named campaign manager and I look forward to getting to work."
