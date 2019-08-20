Rep. Joe Cunningham names campaign manager for 2020 re-election bid

“Anyone who knows Allie Watters knows she is one of the smartest, most talented people in our state,” Cunningham said in a statement. “Allie played a critical role in our upset victory in 2018 and I could think of no one better to help lead the re-election campaign. She knows the district, the people, the issues and most importantly she has a true love for the Lowcountry which will make her a fantastic campaign manager.”