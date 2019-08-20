Officer in plain clothes with gun on belt likely sparked armed intruder call at LSU; all clear given

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials gave the all clear on campus just minutes before 5 p.m. after reports came in hours earlier of an armed intruder on campus at Coates Hall.
A spokesperson with the university says they believe an off-duty officer in plain clothes was walking around with a gun on his belt, which likely sparked the initial call.
As of around 4:30 p.m., LSU school officials advised anyone in the Quad area should remain sheltered in place. Those inside the Student Union, who were on lockdown, were told they could leave. All other areas of campus may return to normal operations, officials advise.
The school sent the initial text alert out just minutes before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 that an armed intruder was in Coates Hall. The building was immediately evacuated and those in the building were advised to run, hide, or fight.
No armed individual was found, officials say.
There have also been no reports at this time of any shots fired or any injuries.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.