RiverDogs’ Medina Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

He turned in arguably his best start of the season, going toe-to-toe with the Fireflies pitching staff and throwing a career-high seven scoreless frames in an eventual 1-0 walk-off win for the RiverDogs. Medina held Columbia off-balance all night long, utilizing his overpowering fastball and knee-buckling curveball en route to allowing just two hits and one walk. He struck out 10 hitters, tying a career-high he established July 11 against the Rome Braves and marking the third time overall this season that he reached the 10-punchout threshold.