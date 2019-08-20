Summerville High School takes up ‘Git Up’ Challenge and catches Blanco Brown’s attention

Faculty, staff and students at Summerville High School got up for the first day of class with the “Git Up” Challenge, the new popular viral sensation that’s popping all over social media. Source: Virgil Bunao
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 19, 2019 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:20 PM

SUMMERVILLE , S.C. (WCSC) - “Right now.”

“I just need you to get real loose.”

And that’s exactly what faculty, staff and students at Summerville High School did for the first day of class with the “Git Up” Challenge, the new popular viral sensation that’s popping all over social media.

And it looks like the crew at SHS really made a big impression as Blanco Brown, who sang the song, chimed in on the high school’s dance number and gave them some well deserved props.

“Summerville High School! SUMMERVILLE high school what a do!,” Brown said in a video to the high school."I see ya’ll getting up being great. Continue it! Much success!"

VIDEO: Blanco Brown gives props to Summerville High School for Git Up Challenge - Video Source: Virgil Bunao
Summerville High School Git Up Challenge

Posted by Live 5 News on Monday, August 19, 2019

