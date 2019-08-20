Summerville High School takes up ‘Git Up’ Challenge and catches Blanco Brown’s attention

SUMMERVILLE , S.C. (WCSC) - “Right now.”
“I just need you to get real loose.”
And that’s exactly what faculty, staff and students at Summerville High School did for the first day of class with the “Git Up” Challenge, the new popular viral sensation that’s popping all over social media.
And it looks like the crew at SHS really made a big impression as Blanco Brown, who sang the song, chimed in on the high school’s dance number and gave them some well deserved props.
“Summerville High School! SUMMERVILLE high school what a do!,” Brown said in a video to the high school."I see ya’ll getting up being great. Continue it! Much success!"
