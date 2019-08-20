Typical August weather to continue!

By Joey Sovine | August 20, 2019 at 6:16 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:16 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No major changes to our weather over the next couple of days which means more heat, more humidity and a few more storms. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance of rain this morning along with a few afternoon and evening storms, especially inland. By this weekend, we’ll see a cold front near the area and that will likely increase our chances for rain.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

