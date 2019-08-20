USC’s Bentley Named to Johnny Unitas Award Watch List

"A. O. Smith has a legacy of innovation and performance in the water heating and water treatment industries, much like Johnny Unitas did on the football field. Both of these iconic names have been around for decades and share many of each other's values," said Jeff Storie, A. O. Smith's director of marketing. "For A. O. Smith, partnering with the Johnny Unitas Foundation and the Golden Arm Award makes perfect sense. We're excited to tie our own efforts to further education in our trade with the Foundation's efforts to help further the education of youths interested in football around the country."