Charleston Co. council passes resolution encouraging statewide hate crime bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council passed a resolution on Tuesday night encouraging lawmakers at the state level to pass a hate crime bill.
The resolution passed cited 2017 statistics which stated that of hate crimes which included a single bias, 58.1 percent were related to race and ethnicity, 18.2 percent were related to religion, 18.2 percent were related to sexual orientation, gender or gender identity and 1.6 percent were related to disability bias.
That ordinance says people will be punished if they have the intent to intimidate another person because of their perceived race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental disability or national origin.
A hate intimidation violation would be an additional offense to a crime committed.
Violators could receive a fine up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.
South Carolina is one of very few states without a hate crime bill on the books at the state level.
