The Citadel releases 2019-20 basketball schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Road games at Georgia, Illinois and N.C. State highlight the 2019-20 Citadel basketball schedule, which was released Wednesday afternoon. The slate of 29 games includes 14 home games and a complete Southern Conference schedule.
"We are excited about our 2019-20 schedule. Anytime you step out and play ACC, SEC and Big Ten schools you are really challenging your team," said head coach Duggar Baucom. "We complete three series on the road at Southeast Missouri, Marist and Longwood, and conclude another home-and-home against Campbell.
“We will open the season at home on Nov. 9 with perennial Big South power UNC Ashville,” Baucom continued. “Hopefully our non-conference schedule will prepare us for the Southern Conference. Last year, the conference was the best it has ever been in its storied history. Having two teams ranked in the Top 25 during the season and Wofford winning a game in the NCAA Tournament proved to everyone how good our league is.”
The season gets underway on Saturday, Nov. 9, with a home game against UNC Asheville.
The Bulldogs will then travel to Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 12 before returning home to host Campbell on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Citadel will next embark on a week-long trip that will see the ‘Dogs cover over 2,700 miles. The Bulldogs will first travel over 750 miles to Cape Girardeau, Mo. to tangle with Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The next day, the ‘Dogs travel 240 miles to Champaign, Ill. to play Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The trip will conclude with a 878-mile flight to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. where the ‘Dogs will play Marist on Saturday, Nov. 23., before flying the 846 miles back home to Charleston.
Following the long adventure, the Bulldogs will remain home for four games, including opening the 2019-20 Southern Conference schedule at home for the second-straight season.
The Citadel will first welcome Brevard to McAlister Field House on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with ETSU coming to town to open the month of December on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The Bulldogs then welcome Carver on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Piedmont on Tuesday, Dec. 10 before hitting the road once again, this time for a three-game road swing.
The ‘Dogs first travel to Farmville, Va. to play Longwood on Thursday, Dec. 19 and will then play at N.C. State on Sunday, Dec. 22.
After taking a break for Christmas, the Bulldogs will jump right back into the SoCon slate. During the 2019-20 Southern Conference season, the league office has changed things up by doing away with travel partners and moving the first game of the weekend from Thursday back to Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will reopen SoCon play at Samford on Wednesday, Jan. 1 before heading home to host Western Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The following week, the ‘Dogs will travel to Wofford on Saturday, Jan. 11 after taking seven days off from outside competition.
The Citadel then hosts UNCG on Wednesday, Jan. 15 before traveling to VMI for a Saturday, Jan. 18 meeting.
The following week will open with the ‘Dogs making the trek to Chattanooga for a game on Wednesday, Jan. 22 before returning home to host Furman on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Wofford on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The month of February begins with the Bulldogs traveling to Mercer on Saturday, Feb. 1 and UNCG on Wednesday, Feb. 5, before welcoming VMI to town on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Bulldogs travel to ETSU on Wednesday, Feb. 12, before hosting Samford on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Chattanooga on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The ‘Dogs play two of their final three games of the season on the road with a home game sandwiched in between. The Bulldogs first travel to Western Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 22 before hosting Mercer on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The ‘Dogs close out the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Furman.
The 2020 Southern Conference Basketball Championships will return to the Harrah’s Cherokee Center (formerly the U.S. Cellular Center) in Asheville, North Carolina for the ninth straight year. Action in the men’s tournament will get started on Friday, March 6 and will conclude on Monday, March 9.
Season tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 2 and start at just $150 for all 14 home games, with courtside seats available for $340.
New for this year, each season ticket order will include two undated vouchers that season ticket holders can use to bring a friend to a game. Season tickets for young alumni (graduation years of 2015-19) will also be available for only $90. More information can be found at citadelsports.com/tickets or by calling The Citadel Athletics Ticket Office at (843) 953-DOGS (3647).
Last season, the Bulldogs raced out to a 9-2 record in the first 11 games, setting a program record, including rattling off seven straight wins. Included in that stretch were thrillers on the road at James Madison and South Florida. The Bulldogs finished the season with an 8-7 record at home, marking the first .500 or better home record since the 2016-17 team went 8-8 at home. It was the first time since the 2014-15 season that a team has finished above .500 at home.
The 2018-19 Bulldogs went 8-3 in games against non-SoCon teams, marking the best out-of-conference record since the 2001-02 team also went 8-3 prior to opening up SoCon play.
During the season, the Bulldogs set 10 single-game program records, and the ‘Dogs ended the year atop the SoCon standings in three statistical categories and in the top five in the conference in five others.
The Bulldogs return eight letterwinners from last season and will welcome eight newcomers into the fold.