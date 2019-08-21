The Citadel releases 2019-20 basketball schedule

Last season, the Bulldogs raced out to a 9-2 record in the first 11 games, setting a program record, including rattling off seven straight wins. Included in that stretch were thrillers on the road at James Madison and South Florida. The Bulldogs finished the season with an 8-7 record at home, marking the first .500 or better home record since the 2016-17 team went 8-8 at home. It was the first time since the 2014-15 season that a team has finished above .500 at home.