DD2 teachers receive 1 percent salary increase
DD2 teachers will see the raise in their Sept. 30 paychecks (Source: Pixabay)
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 21, 2019 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 12:51 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County District Two officials have announced a one percent teacher salary increase for this school year.

At the Dorchester County Council meeting on Monday night, council voted to amend the county budget to allow more funding for the DD2 operating budget which totals $1.1 million that will be applied to certified teacher salaries.

Teachers will see the salary increase in their Sept. 30 paycheck. Also in that check will be the increase that is retroactive to the beginning of the school year.

