DD2 teachers receive 1 percent salary increase

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County District Two officials have announced a one percent teacher salary increase for this school year.
At the Dorchester County Council meeting on Monday night, council voted to amend the county budget to allow more funding for the DD2 operating budget which totals $1.1 million that will be applied to certified teacher salaries.
Teachers will see the salary increase in their Sept. 30 paycheck. Also in that check will be the increase that is retroactive to the beginning of the school year.
