Deputies searching for suspects in West Ashley armed robbery
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 20, 2019 at 8:59 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 8:59 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in West Ashley.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began just before 3 p.m. when deputies responded to the area of Joan Street.

“The victim was robbed by a white male, a black male and an unknown subject (driver),” said Capt. Roger Antonio.

Antonio said at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

According to a report, the suspects appeared to be in their mid to late teens, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111.

