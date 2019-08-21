Deputies searching for suspects in West Ashley armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in West Ashley.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began just before 3 p.m. when deputies responded to the area of Joan Street.
“The victim was robbed by a white male, a black male and an unknown subject (driver),” said Capt. Roger Antonio.
Antonio said at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.
According to a report, the suspects appeared to be in their mid to late teens, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111.
