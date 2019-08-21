Tropical wave near the Bahamas has slight chance of development in next 5 days

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 weather team is closely watching an unorganized area of rain near the Bahamas which could move northwest as the weekend approaches.
“Slow development is possible over the weekend and into early next week,” Meteorologist Danielle Prinz said. “Many computer models are starting to buy into the idea that an area of low pressure will develop off the South Carolina/Georgia coastline with the potential of forming into a Tropical Depression/Storm.”
The National Hurricane Center is calling it an area of “disturbed” weather, which is currently located over the central and northwestern Bahamas producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Over the next five days, the system has a 20 percent chance of developing, but is not expected to develop within the next 48 hours.
“Right now, it is way too early to pinpoint exactly where this low could form, which will determine if there are any impacts in the Southeast,” Prinz said. “A cold front sliding into the Southeast this weekend could be enough to keep this offshore but it is too early to tell. We’ll keep you updated!”
