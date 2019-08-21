Gamecocks Unveil 2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

Next up is a trip to Mexico for the final two matchups of the Cancun Challenge and a contest against Wichita State (Nov. 26), before the Gamecocks will face either West Virginia or Northern Iowa (Nov. 27). The Shockers return three starters from last season's squad that advanced to the semifinals of the Postseason NIT, while West Virginia competed in the CBI. The Mountaineers of course are led by long-time head coach Bob Huggins, who Martin worked for at both Cincinnati and Kansas State. Northern Iowa is led by the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, and the team's top returning scorer in sophomore AJ Green, the guard averaged 15.1 points per outing during his rookie campaign.