Georgetown County School District using eLearning to prevent school makeup days during inclement weather

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in Georgetown County wrapped up their first day of school on Wednesday.
The school district is part of a program to help avoid makeup days. If school is cancelled for inclement weather students can complete their missed work electronically from home.
School district officials say every student in the district will be issued an electronic device to take home.
The district is looking forward to it because they say it's likely they will not have to schedule makeup days.
For at least the last few years, school has been cancelled for weather related events, and often times when there’s more than three cancellations the district must schedule makeup days to get in the required amount of time at school.
Georgetown County School District officials say this year they were one of 10 districts selected for a state grant that provides funding for this eLearning program.
The district says students will be able to access their classwork from their devices at home and communicate with teachers by phone and through their devices.
Last year, a state committee put together a pilot plan to test out the program in other districts.
Students and teachers in Georgetown will have a practice day next month to get familiar with it.
