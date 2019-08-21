Hot and humid first day of school, watching tropics this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day ahead across the Lowcountry with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs today will reach the low 90s with heat indices over 100°. Isolated storms will stay in the forecast through Friday before the rain chance begins to increase as we head into the weekend. A cold front will likely bring the best chance of rain on Sunday.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Chantal developed in the north Atlantic Ocean Tuesday night. This storm poses no threat to the US. We’ll be keeping a closer eye on a tropical wave near the Bahamas. This wave will come northward along the Florida coast and could develop an area of low pressure off the Southeast coast this weekend or next week. A tropical depression or tropical storm is a possibility off the Southeast coast by early next week. It is too early to tell whether this would be close enough to have impacts on us. A cold front will move into the Southeast this weekend which will hopefully steer this storm away from the Southeast coastline and into the open Atlantic. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.