Hot and humid first day of school, watching tropics this weekend!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Chantal developed in the north Atlantic Ocean Tuesday night. This storm poses no threat to the US. We’ll be keeping a closer eye on a tropical wave near the Bahamas. This wave will come northward along the Florida coast and could develop an area of low pressure off the Southeast coast this weekend or next week. A tropical depression or tropical storm is a possibility off the Southeast coast by early next week. It is too early to tell whether this would be close enough to have impacts on us. A cold front will move into the Southeast this weekend which will hopefully steer this storm away from the Southeast coastline and into the open Atlantic. We’ll keep you updated!