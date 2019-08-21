James Island residents on edge after disturbing crime video surfaces

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island neighborhood is hoping for an increased police presence after a video surfaced of three men who appear to be looking for unlocked cars.
People living in Jamestowne Village say their cars and garages were rummaged through early Tuesday morning.
Caroline Shaw lives in the neighborhood and said that she looked through her surveillance camera and caught three men in her driveway.
“I actually saw that I had footage of three men surrounding my car and trying to see if it was open,” said Shaw. “Upon looking a little bit closer I saw that one of them had a pistol and what appeared to be a walkie-talkie in his hand.”
Neighbors say they have had problems with breaks-in in the past, especially because some people leave their cars unlocked.
They say the issue is getting worse.
Deborah Smith also caught the same men on camera, and she says they came into her backyard and stole out of her garage.
She says they only took a canister of silver dollars, but the way they searched her garage made her think they were coming back.
“The neighborhood, probably four times now, has had somebody come through and take anything they can out of open cars,” said Smith. “It’s definitely a problem for this neighborhood.”
In the surveillance video that Smith took, you can see three men enter her back yard and one of them go around the back of her shed to open the door.
All three men went inside and, on the way, out of the shed, one man appeared to be holding a gun.
State Rep. Peter McCoy, R- Charleston, recognizes that this is a problem throughout Charleston and James Island.
He says that the Charleston Police Department, as well as the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, have made efforts to increase patrol in neighborhoods that are experiencing car break-ins.
He says he will be talking to the Charleston County sheriff on Friday about the concerns people have about the crime on James Island.
“People are going by, pulling car handles, going into sheds and stealing. It takes it to a whole new level and a whole other kind of concern when we see these folks are armed and we see they’re communicating with one and another in a way that’s a little more organized than randomly pulling car doors,” said McCoy.
A spokesperson for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen the video and will be working on communicating with the Charleston Police Department for more information.
