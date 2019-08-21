Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 0

By Kevin Bilodeau | August 20, 2019 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:38 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first full weekend of the high school football season kicks off this week. We’ll be live at our Game of the Week, Summerville at Woodland on Friday evening. Check back here for previews, full interviews, highlights and more.

8/22

Colleton Prep at Branchville

8/23

Summerville at Woodland - Live 5 Game of the Week

Stall at Berkeley

Ashley Ridge at Goose Creek

Cane Bay at West Ashley

Glynn Academy at Ft. Dorchester

South Florence at James Island

Stratford at Timberland

Colleton Co. at Lakewood

Academic Magnet at Northwood

Philip Simmons at St. Johns

Burke at Cross

Baptist Hill at Oceanside

First Baptist (1-0) at North Florida Christian

Florence Christian at Porter-Gaud

Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen

Military Magnet at Lake Mrion

The Kings Academy at Dorchester Academy

