Man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl while she pretended to sleep

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulting a 16-year-old while she pretended to sleep.
Chad Michael Jacobs, 33, is charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.
According to a police report, the accuser told police that back in June the suspect fondled and assaulted her while she was pretending to sleep. The incident happened while the victim’s mother was sleeping in the same room, the police report states.
The report also said the suspect and the mother engaged in sexual acts while the 16-year-old was in the room.
“When the suspect finally fell asleep, the victim advised that she left the room eventually disclosing the events to other family who subsequently called for police,” according to the police report.
The mother was also arrested and charged with indecent exposure and child neglect. WMBF News is not naming her to protect the identity of the victim.
