Man charged after pointing gun during dispute, deputies say

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been captured and charged after deputies say he pointed a gun at another man during an argument outside a convenience store in Hollywood in June.
Just after 6 p.m. on June 18, deputies responded to the M&M market in the 6000 block of Savannah Highway where Raheem Brown, 38, and another man got into a fight, according to an incident report.
The report stated Brown pulled out a 9 millimeter black pistol and slapped the other man with an open hand to the face and also threatened the man.
The victim told the deputy that Brown had previously dated his sister.
Brown fled the scene in a blue Dodge durango before he was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night for pointing and presenting a firearm as well as third degree assault and battery.
