Police release picture of suspect wanted for armed robbery, assault at Kingstree Dollar General
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 21, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 3:53 PM

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released a picture of an armed robbery suspect who assaulted two employees at a business in Kingstree.

The Kingstree Police Department said it happened at the Dollar General store on Longstreet Street on Tuesday at 10:58 p.m.

According to police, both the manager and clerk were assaulted with a weapon.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male, 5′8″, 150 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Ruby Brockenberry or Inv. Clarkton White at the Kingstree Police Department at (843) 355-5435.

