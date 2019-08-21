Police release picture of suspect wanted for armed robbery, assault at Kingstree Dollar General

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released a picture of an armed robbery suspect who assaulted two employees at a business in Kingstree.
The Kingstree Police Department said it happened at the Dollar General store on Longstreet Street on Tuesday at 10:58 p.m.
According to police, both the manager and clerk were assaulted with a weapon.
Investigators described the suspect as a black male, 5′8″, 150 to 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Ruby Brockenberry or Inv. Clarkton White at the Kingstree Police Department at (843) 355-5435.
