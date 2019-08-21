Settlement reached in lawsuit claiming teacher didn’t seek medical help for student with broken arm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County family received a settlement after they filed a lawsuit claiming a teacher did not help a young boy who broke his arm during recess.
The incident happened in 2015 at Hanahan Elementary School. The family sued the Berkeley County School District and settled out of court for $50,000, which was paid by the district this week.
According to the lawsuit, the boy got into a fight with another student during recess and at one point was shoved to the ground. The boy told the teacher about the fight and said his arm was hurting.
The lawsuit claims the teacher told the boy to go back to playing without sending him to the school nurse.
It was later determined the boy’s arm was broken.
The settlement was paid to the family through the county’s insurance.
