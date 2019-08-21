Smith’s Hits Historic 10th Blast to Lead Dogs to Series-Opening Win

The RiverDogs square off against the Power in game two of the three-game set at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night, looking win the series following the game one victory. Charleston will task southpaw Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 2.25) with the duties on the hill, fresh off a two-appearance stint with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders. In his last Charleston outing, the lefty yielded just two runs in six innings of work against the Delmarva Shorebirds on August 3. West Virginia will counter with former Yankees farmhand Juan Then, who will make his first start of the season in the SAL. Then was traded to the Mariners in the Edwin Encarnacion deal back in June.