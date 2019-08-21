2-Time Grand Slam Champion Garbine Muguruza commits to Volvo Car Open

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. – Former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza will compete in the Volvo Car Open for the first time since 2013. The WTA Premier tournament is scheduled for April 4 – 12, 2020 on Daniel Island in Charleston, SC. Muguruza joins 2019 champion Madison Keys in the growing player field.
Muguruza has captured seven career titles, including the 2017 Wimbledon title and 2016 Roland-Garros title.
“Hosting Garbiñe again has been a goal of the tournament’s for several years now,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Her style of play is well-suited for the Volvo Car Open and we are looking forward to welcoming her back to Charleston… this time as a Grand Slam champion!”
So far, her 2019 season results include defending and winning the Monterrey title and reaching the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and fourth round of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros.
The 25-year-old’s prowess on clay is undeniable. She holds a 27-6 record at Roland-Garros and has reached at least the fourth round in the Grand Slam tournament for the past six years.
“It's been a few years since I've played this tournament, and I’ve heard very nice things about the Volvo Car Open from other players on tour,” said Muguruza. “Every tournament is special and I’m excited to play in front of a new crowd in Charleston next year.”
The Volvo Car Open will celebrate its 20th year in Charleston in 2020. The tournament relocated to Charleston from Hilton Head Island, where it was held from 1973 – 2000.
The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America. The event attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players to Charleston every year.