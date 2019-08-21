Trio arrested after deputies find drugs, guns at Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested three people after investigators found drugs and guns at a Georgetown County home.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tonya Ethridge and Michael Ethridge who are both charged with numerous drug dealing charges. Also arrested was Joseph Blake who was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The trio’s arrest stems from a three month drug investigation that culminated in an execution of a search warrant at a home on North Farr Avenue in Andrews.
According to the sheriff’s office, agents had received complaints regarding drug distribution at Tonya and Michael Ethridge’s home.
“An investigation was initiated that included surveillances and controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from the Ethridges,” GCSO officials said."Based on that investigation, seven drug distribution related arrest warrants were obtained for the Ethridges as well as a search warrant for their home."
On Tuesday morning, authorities arrested the three suspects, and agents executed a search of the home where investigators reported locating a large quantity of methamphetamine and prescription pills as well as heroin and marijuana.
In addition, agents reported finding six rifles, shotguns and a handgun in the home along with digital scales and packaging materials.
“They also found a minor child in the home which resulted in a charge of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child against both Michael and Tonya Ethridge,” GCSO officials said.
Tonya Ethridge was charged with 1 count of Distribution of Heroin, 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Distributing Controlled Substances within ½ mile of a school or park, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, Schedule II pills, Schedule III pills and Schedule IV pills.
Michael Ethridge was charged with 1 count of Distribution of Heroin, 1 count of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1 counts of Distributing Controlled Substances within ½ mile of a school or park, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Marijuana, Schedule II pills, Schedule III pills and Schedule IV pills.
“The 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, is comprised of numerous agencies within the 15th Judicial Circuit,” GCSO officials said."Contributing agencies include: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Coastal Carolina University DPS, Conway Police Department, SC Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.