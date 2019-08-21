Woman removes 83-year-old mother from Summerville nursing home following concerns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville nursing home is facing multiple lawsuits.
After seeing that story a woman says she has removed her mother from the facility with no plans to return.
Candace Johnson’s recent move from New Jersey was not only for the benefit of her family, but also her mother.
“This was like the perfect weather for a senior and I had read that South Carolina had a lot of advocacies for seniors," Johnson said."I was pretty excited about bringing my mother."
That excitement turned into worry while her 83-year-old mother, with dementia, was living at the nursing home for a span of about two months this summer.
“Our visits were frequent. I would go visit every other day at different times and we just noticed that her health declined,” Johnson said.
The two pending lawsuits claim that a resident died from reckless care and another claims a staff member gave a woman the wrong medication which led to an accidental overdose.
Johnson says while her mother was there she filed three in-house grievances.
“We noticed that my mom had stopped walking, had stopped talking,” Johnson said. “We constantly had issues with her in her own urine, sitting in her own urine which was very uncomfortable and we would notify the administration."
Johnson is seeking guidance from attorney Nate Hughey.
Hughey says he has four pending claims against Oakbrook and three cases that have been settled.
“The cases that we’ve worked with against Oakbrook include some real red flag issues,” Hughey said. “We’ve had records that include altered records by the facility we believe are an intent to avoid liability. We’ve had cases that involved unexplained bruising, issues of neglect or abuse with our clients, and we’ve had other cases where a patient is a high fall risk and repeatedly not watching them with falls leading to fracture leading to death.”
According to Medicare.Gov which ranks nursing homes across the nation, Oakbrook has an overall “below average” rating.
When it comes to quality of resident care, the website says they are “much below average.”
"Visit frequently at different times and if you have some discernment that something is wrong, take them out don't give people chance after chance that was my mistake," Johnson said.
We've reached out to Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation for a statement. They say corporate handles those requests and they have not responded at this time.
