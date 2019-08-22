After criminal charge is dismissed, alleged sexual assault victim files lawsuit against former Citadel employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who claims he was the victim of sexual abuse at the hands of a former Citadel employee has filed a federal lawsuit against him and the Citadel.
A sexual assault charge against Ken Boes was dismissed back in June.
Investigators had alleged in affidavits the victim claimed Boes had forcibly kissed him and performed unwanted sexual acts after giving the victim alcohol and unknown pills.
In the lawsuit, the victim claims he was sexually abused by Boes on the Citadel campus and in other locations in Charleston 40 to 50 times from September 2017 to April 2018.
The victim is suing the Citadel claiming the school had a duty to protect him when he was “entrusted” to the school by his parents. He also claims the school should have known about the abuse.
