Berkeley Co. School District considers demolishing some buildings and classrooms to save money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District leaders are considering the demolition of up to eight buildings, and officials believe the recommended projects could save the district at least $600,000 per year.
Some buildings and structures proposed for demolition date back to the 1950s, and earlier this month, the Berkeley County School Board approved $100,000 to tear down three of them: the Science Resource Storage Building, the Office of Adult Educational services, and a classroom wing used for adult education.
“It needs a roof really badly, and that’s going to be about $300,000," said Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram,"It really doesn’t make sense to invest $300,000 in a building that is that old and can relocate classes.”
However, board members still have a lot of questions about how this will be done and how soon.
Board member David Barrow even suggested the district’s warehouse in Bonneau should be a more immediate priority after officials described its conditions during the board’s July workshop.
Other structures on the list of possible demolitions include the district office annex building, two classroom wings at Cainhoy Elementary/Middle School, and a classroom wing at St. Stephens Elementary, which will eventually be replaced with a new entrance, lobby and administration area. A classroom wing and vocational shop at St. Stephens Middle School could come down as well.
Officials estimate it could cost less than $400,000 to demolish all of the proposed facilities.
