Coast Guard to suspend search for missing firefighters at sundown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/WCSC) – A Coast Guard official leading the search for two missing firefighters said he made what he described as an extremely difficult decision to suspend the active search at sundown Thursday.
Firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen going out to a reef on Friday. On Sunday, a civilian aircraft reported seeing a vessel matching the boat 50 miles east of Jacksonville as well as a cooler and life jackets, but the debris field which was found was determined unrelated to the boaters.
“At this point, without additional information, we have simply reached a point where our computer modeling and our ability to search in a given location are no longer allowing us to search with any reasonable amount of success,” U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun said.
Vlaun told reporters he made the decision to suspend the search after meeting with search partners and the families of the two men.
The search has spanned more than 105,000 square miles, stretching from Port Canaveral, Fla., to Cape Hatteras, N.C.
“We’ve had some incredible outpouring of support,” Vlaun said, citing agencies that included the Navy, Air Force, FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and Border Protection Officer Field Operations. Their help allowed the Coast Guard to extend the search farther than they ever otherwise could have, he said.
Coast Guard officials say the search for the two men will continue after sundown, but the search will be scaled back.
If new information comes to light, the Coast Guard said it would restart the search and rescue process.
“Everyone will know that we still have Brian and Justin, somewhere out there,” Vlaun said. “And we remain with them. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them. And we stand here with our brothers from the Fairfax County Fire Department, our brothers and sisters, as well as those in Jacksonville.”
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers said there were 15 boats out of Savannah and additional boats from Charleston involved in the search. Three aircraft were searching both north and south of Charleston, he said.
Powers said the families are heartbroken by the news of the plans to suspend the search.
“I think I've heard this morning you say the size of Colorado to do everything possible to find these two firefighters,” he said.
South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources joined the search Wednesday, using two 28-foot multi-engine Contender boats launched from Beaufort and Charleston and a P-68 Vulcanair Observer aircraft. SCDNR crews searched along the coast from Charleston down to the Savannah River.
Copyright 2019 WJAX/WCSC. All rights reserved.