CofC department of public safety chief to retire at end of August

“In the coming days, I will announce the transitional leadership of the Department of Public Safety while we launch a search for a permanent successor,” Hsu wrote. “Please join me in thanking Chief Reese for his many years of dedicated service to our campus community. He has done much during his tenure at the College to ensure the safety and security of our campus. On behalf of our students, faculty, staff and alumni, I wish him the best as he begins the next chapter of his life. It is well deserved.”