CofC department of public safety chief to retire at end of August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chief of the College of Charleston department of public safety will retire soon.
In a letter to the campus community, College president Andrew Hsu wrote that Chief Robert S. Reese, who has led the department since May of 2015, will retire on September 1.
“In the coming days, I will announce the transitional leadership of the Department of Public Safety while we launch a search for a permanent successor,” Hsu wrote. “Please join me in thanking Chief Reese for his many years of dedicated service to our campus community. He has done much during his tenure at the College to ensure the safety and security of our campus. On behalf of our students, faculty, staff and alumni, I wish him the best as he begins the next chapter of his life. It is well deserved.”
Reese rose through the ranks of the department, beginning his service as a patrolman in 1989. He was the public safety department’s deputy chief of police from 2004 to 2013.
